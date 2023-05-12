Three Notre Dame Preparatory School Students are heading to the Naval Academy

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Three high school seniors are making history at Notre Dame Preparatory School, after their acceptance into the United States Naval Academy.

In just a short time, Samantha Farley, AnneMarie Gallo and Maya Mercadante will be walking across the stage of graduation at Notre Dame Preparatory School and marching into the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis.

It's the first time three students from the same class have been accepted into the naval academy--- and with a graduating class of 151 students, it’s almost unheard of.

"Having three of our graduates in the same year is a historic moment for us, we couldn't be more proud as they go off to serve our country,” said Victor Pellechia, who is the NDP Upper Level Director.

The Naval Academy is considered one of the most competitive service academies to get into, with only an 8.5% acceptance rate. But these incoming midshipmen say they are ready to eat sleep study drill.

As Mercadante said, it's just the start to a dream, "This has been my dream school for a long time and I’m sure it's been their dream school too. It's just it's amazing to get to a goal and be there finally."

Gallo said her family motivated her, "My family has been a very military family I’ve been brought up with the core values of respect and honor and integrity, so I think that when I was looking for colleges the academy really presented everything I wanted from a college.”

For Farley, it's an inspiration that has followed her from childhood, "I grew up on the water and I used to go to Annapolis and see the midshipmen walking up and down main street in the summer whites and thought wow those are some people I want to emulate."

These future midshipmen will join the rest of the plebes on June 29.

They attend the academy for four years and graduate with Bachelor of Science degrees, all while on active duty.