Three former MVA employees found guilty of selling drivers licenses on Instagram

BALTIMORE — Three former Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration employees were found guilty for their involvement in a bribery and identity fraud scheme.

Erica Danielle Watson, 30, of Brooklyn, Shanice Tiera Smith, 35, and Larry Antonio Marshall, 55, all defrauded the MVA's system designed to award driving credentials to eligible drivers.

Smith was sentenced to five years, Marshall and Watson were both sentenced to 10 years in prison.

This all stems from spring 2022, when Watson began offering MVA drivers licenses and learners permits on Instagram for $600.

Watson, a contract custodian at the MVA, would then take the written driving tests for those who paid for the licenses or permits.

Smith and Watson assumed the identities of at least 66 MVA applicants. As an MVA customer agent, Smith was reportedly responsible for administering these tests.

Watson and Marshall then used a portion of the funds collected from MVA applicants to bribe Smith for her assistance in this scheme.