MVA contractor accused of selling drivers licenses, learners permits on Instagram

BALTIMORE — Prosecutors busted an identity fraud operation at the Reisterstown Road MVA branch in Baltimore City.

Erica Danielle Watson, 29, of Brooklyn, Shanice Tiera Smith, 34, and Larry Antonio Marshall, 54, both of Baltimore, face a slew of charges including conspiracy to commit identity fraud and bribery.

According to the Maryland Attorney General's Office, Watson offered MVA drivers licenses and learners permits on Instagram for $600 sometime in 2022.

Watson, a contract custodian at the MVA, would then take the written driving tests for those who paid for the licenses or permits.

As an MVA customer agent, Smith was reportedly responsible for administering these tests.

She allegedly allowed Watson to test on behalf of dozens of people in exchange for kickbacks.

Watson is suspected of taking tests under the names of at least 66 different applicants.

“State employees have a responsibility to use their position to protect our residents, not to engage in conduct that puts others at risk of financial or personal harm,” said Attorney General Anthony Brown.” Our Office will hold accountable any state employee who abuses their position for personal gain.”

