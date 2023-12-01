Three Delta Sigma Theta Chapters hold candlelight vigil ahead of World AIDS Day at Towson University

TOWSON, Md. — The first World AIDS Day took place in 1988 and since then it has been a platform to raise awareness about HIV and AIDS and to honor the lives that are impacted by it.

Three delta sigma theta chapters came together at Towson University to do just that.

“The vigil is to pay homage to those living with HIV and AIDS and those who have succumbed to the disease," says Yvette Pugh.

Paying homage to people like Miriam Whitehead who has been living with HIV for over 20 years.

“I found out I was HIV positive in the year 2000, and since then stigma and judgements still exist so I think its very important that people know that HIV doesn’t have a certain look it doesn’t have a certain gender, you know its not prejudice at all," says Miriam.

She says its important for people to educate themselves about the disease, how it spreads, the symptoms, and how it impacts your health and how symptoms are treated.

“They didn’t expect us to live this long. when i was first diagnosed i didn’t think id make it past 50, ill be 60 next month," Miriam said.

Most importantly she wants people to realize that people who have the disease deserve to be treated like anyone else.

“Its important for people to know that there are many people among us living with HIV and AIDS, they need compassion," says Yvette.

Miriam says she’s not letting HIV stop her from living and she will continue to advocate for others living with the disease.

“I want people to know that you know life is still do-able, hope is still out there and people are still getting infected.”

The event also provided on-site resources and information to students and Towson provides free HIV testing.

Here is a list of some Maryland resources for HIV and AIDS:

https://health.maryland.gov/phpa/OIDPCS/Pages/MADAP.aspx

https://publichealth.jhu.edu/aids-linked-to-the-intravenous-experience/for-participants/resources

https://www.baltimorecountymd.gov/departments/health/health-services/HIV/

https://health.baltimorecity.gov/hiv-std-services/ryan-white-program

