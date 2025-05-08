Three arrested in fatal shooting of 15-year-old

BALTIMORE — By the time police arrived in the 35-hundred block of Brehms Lane in East Baltimore, neighbors, like Byrell Hopkins, had already sought cover from what sounded like a barrage of bullets.

“The kids was running through the in-between here up the alley and I didn’t think anything of it, and then, I heard about four shots,” Hopkins told us.

It now appears they may have been pursuing a vehicle in the area, which took gunfire, killing 15-year-old John Lewis in the back seat.

Police have now arrested 35-year-old Robsheead Alexander and a pair of 19-year-olds, Zion Wimbish and Ra’Shawn Smith in connection with the murder.

Smith also suffered a gun shot wound to his leg and he was transported to an area hospital, but you could hardly call him a victim.

Police caught up with him there and formally charged him with the murder as well.

Hopkins remembers seeing him limping out of a nearby alley.

“He looked down this way. He looked like he got spooked, and then, he seen his friends or whoever, relatives or whatever, walking up this way,” recounted Hopkins, “So by the time I went from the kitchen window to this middle window, the cops had him right here and they had him on the ground."

A young man’s life cut short and three others changed forever with no known motive for the violence.

“I was at the Brooklyn Days experience when like thirty people got shot up. It was a block party. Terrible, and I just felt so bad for that young man,” said Malachi Jones who had just left the nearby Civic Works when the shooting unfolded, “I’m like dang… just send my condolences to his family. A lot of people in Baltimore City need to stay out of the way and stop living that gangster lifestyle, cause it’s not it.”

