15-year-old dead, 19-year-old injured after shooting in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A shooting leaves a 15-year-old boy dead and a 19-year-old man injured.

Baltimore Police responded to gunfire they heard around 6:13 p.m. in the 3500 block of Brehms Lane in East Baltimore Wednesday night.

Authorities say officers found a 19-year-old man who was shot in the leg at the scene.

Shortly afterward, police stopped a vehicle nearby at the intersection of Mannasota and Brendan Avenues, where they discovered the 15-year-old boy who had also been shot.

Both victims were transported to area hospitals. The 15-year-old was later pronounced dead.

Two individuals have been taken into custody.

Homicide detectives are leading the investigation and are urging anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP or submit a tip via the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.

