Thousands of private pictures, videos found on former Ravens and Michigan coach Matt Weiss devices

Thousands of private pictures and videos from over 2,000 college athletes were found on former Baltimore Ravens and University of Michigan assistant football coach' Matt Weiss's electronic devices , according to the Associated Press.

These photographs and videos Weiss stole through hacking the social media, email, and cloud storage accounts showed athletes naked, and some displayed them during sexual activity.

He was indicted last month on two dozen cybercrime charges. Weiss pleaded not guilty.

Authorities say in addition to hacking the accounts of athletes, Weiss got access to images from more than 1300 students (the majority women) from schools across the U.S.

"Thousands of candid, intimate photographs and videos have been seized from the defendant's electronic devices and from his cloud storage accounts. Many show victims naked. Some show victims engaged in explicit sexual acts," the Justice Department's Mega Victim Case Assistance Program said.

Weiss was with the Ravens for over 10 years and worked with Jim Harbaugh at Michigan before he was terminated during an investigation of his computer use in 2023.

Both John and Jim were taken aback by the allegations when asked questions regarding Weiss at the NFL's annual spring meeting.

