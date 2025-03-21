Former Ravens, Michigan coach accused of hacking athletes' intimate photos

Former Michigan Football quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss was indicted on two dozen cybercrime charges on Thursday, the Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan Julie Beck announced.

Weiss, who worked for the Baltimore Ravens for over a decade before joining Michigan's staff in 2021, was charged with 14 counts of unauthorized computer access and 10 counts of identity theft.

It's alleged that between 2015 and January 2023, Weiss gained unauthorized access to student athlete databases of more than 100 colleges and universities. After gaining access, the feds say he downloaded personally identifiable information and medical data of more than 150,000 athletes.

The feds say that he was able to use that information to access social media, email and/or cloud storage accounts of more than 2,000 athletes. He also allegedly illegally obtained access to social media, email and/or cloud storage accounts of more than 1,300 students or alumni from universities around the country.

He was still employed with the Ravens at the time of these allegations.

On the Ravens' website, it says Weiss served as a running backs coach as well.

After more than a decade as an assistant coach with the Ravens, under coach John Harbaugh, he moved to work for Harbaugh's brother.

The feds say that he downloaded personal, intimate digital photographs and videos that were never intended to be shared beyond intimate partners.

According to the criminal complaint, Weiss "primarily targeted female college athletes. He researched and targeted these women based on their school affiliation, athletic history, and physical characteristics. His goal was to obtain private photographs and videos never intended to share beyond intimate partners."

“Our office will move aggressively to prosecute computer hacking to protect the private accounts of our citizens,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Julie Beck. “We stand ready with our law enforcement partners to bring those who illegally invade the privacy of others to justice.”

In October 2023, ESPN reported that the FBI joined the investigation into Weiss.

Weiss' firing came two days after a Michigan employee alerted the university to "fraudulent activity involving someone accessing university emails accounts without authorization," according to the university daily crime log.

This story was originally published by the Scripps News Group in Detroit.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.