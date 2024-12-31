Thousands of Maryland residents can expect their 2025 property taxes to go up by more than 20%

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Property taxes continue to soar for Maryland home and business owners.

In 2025 thousands of residents can expect to see their annual home and commercial tax bills climb by more than 20 percent.

State property taxes are reassessed every three years outlined by a schedule that divides commercial and residential properties into three groups.

This upcoming year, it's group one's turn. They were last assessed in 2022, and saw their tax rate go up by 12 percent.

In January 2024 group three experienced a 23.4 percent tax hike.

Broken down, Somerset County residents will be hit with the highest increase at 32 percent, followed by Allegany County at 31 percent.

Only nine of Maryland's 24 counties in group one will see less than a 20 percent rise come the new year.

The last time group one's property taxes were decreased was 2013.

Group two is scheduled to be reassessed in January 2026.

Rates are determined by the State Department of Assessments and Taxation based on property values.

Frederick County ranked first in group one in the number of properties that went up in value since 2022.

Click here to see the numbers.