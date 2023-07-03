Thousands expected in Towson for July 4th parade

TOWSON, Md. — About 60,000 people are expected to pour into Towson Tuesday morning for its 4th of July celebration.

It’s a celebration of America, and a tradition in Towson for 127 years.

The parade starts at 10:30am on Bosley Avenue - then travels down Allegheny, Washington and Towsontown Boulevard. Before the parade begins, more than 100 runners will race at 8:15am.

Attendees can park for free in the Towson Library Garage and the Tolbert Garage.

Nancy Hafford, executive director with the Towson Chamber of Commerce, tells WMAR a years' worth of preparation goes into the celebration.

Hafford says there are 80 units marching - including members of the military, and the Baltimore Ravens marching band.

According to the Chamber of Commerce, the parade’s funding comes from businesses, organizations and from the public.

It’s about much more than just a parade.

"It’s really about celebrating all the men and women that have given so much to our country, that we could be able to do events like this in Towson," said Hafford.

The parade is, of course, good for the local economy. It's a federal holiday - but businesses in the area will be open to folks making the Tuesday trip.

"We’re very, very proud of our 4th of July parade because it celebrates the best of what our country is: the people who gave up their lives and fought so we can have a great place to live," Hafford added.