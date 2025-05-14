“Thousand Mile Shuffle”: Baltimore dance goes viral, steps its way across the internet

BALTIMORE — Another viral dance craze from Baltimore is lighting up TikTok and Instagram. The “Thousand Mile Shuffle,” created by local dance choreographers Myron "Dancing Bari" Owens Jr. and TSU Dance Crew's Ryan “Ayo Shag” Daly, brings two hit songs together with the help of a Charm City mix by DJ Ty Alexander.

“It’s dope to actually come up with the concepts and creativity,” Daly says, reflecting on the moment the shuffle came to life. The formula? A catchy beat, simple but stylish steps, and a whole lot of personality. Inspired by the iconic line “Making my way downtown” from Vanessa Carlton’s early 2000s hit, the dance pairs a smooth groove with moves anyone can learn—and everyone wants to try.

“If I’m having fun, you gotta have fun too,” Owens adds. “What’s my favorite move? The "Chicken Head." Owens points the St. Louis inspired move made famous around the world around the same time as Hip-Hop legend Nelly, was hot on the charts.

A Baltimore Stamp

What makes the Thousand Mile Shuffle stand out isn’t just the choreography—it’s the chemistry behind it. Daly and his team say the dance was designed with intention: something new and fresh, while still repping their city every step of the way.

“We’re putting on our Baltimore stamp,” he says. “People really like what we’re doing. We’re not phony—we know how to dance. And the response? It’s nothing but love and support.”

Viral with Purpose

The shuffle didn’t take off overnight. It took trial, error, laughter, and practice.

Clips shared on social media show dancers of all ages trying the steps, missing them, trying again—and then nailing it. That community learning process became part of the appeal.

“You mess up. You laugh. Then you try again. That’s the process,” Daly says. “And that’s when you know you’ve got something.”Since debuting online, the dance has garnered millions of views, with hashtags like #ThousandMileShuffle and #BaltimoreDance trending across platforms.

But Owens says it’s not the numbers that matter most—it’s how the dance makes people feel.

“First, I want them to feel happy,” he says. “Second, I want them to feel like they’re making their way downtown—in their city. Embrace your city and love it.”