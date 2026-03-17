This summer Southwest Airlines will no longer fly out of Dulles International Airport

DULLES, Va. — Come this summer Southwest Airlines will no longer offer flights in and out of Dulles International Airport (IAD).

Currently Southwest offers three daily Dulles based flights.

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) said the move left them "disappointed."

While Dulles will no longer be an option for Southwest travelers in the DMV, the airline will continue operating out of BWI and Reagan National Airports.

"We hope Southwest will return to Dulles in the future," said MWAA.