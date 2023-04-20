'This is unprecedented': Concerns rise over proposed HCPS budget reduction

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Funding for Harford County Public Schools could be reduced by a little more than $19 million.

It's in the proposed budget from County Executive Bob Cassilly.

It leaves teachers and school officials in the dark about where the cuts will come from within the schools if the budget cuts pass.

Cassilly has proposed about $305 million to be allotted to Harford County Public Schools for the 2024 fiscal year.

School leaders say this is about $19.5 million less than they received from the county government last year and is $39 million less than they were anticipating. They say it's something they've never seen.

"No one has ever funded less one year than the next. This is unprecedented and we have never experienced anything like this here,” said Chrystie Crawford-Smick, who is the president of the Harford County Education Association.

She says she fears this will push teachers to other school districts that offer better pay.

"We can't remain competitive when we're not funded accurately,” said Crawford-Smick.

And if the budget does pass, Crawford-Smick says this could also reduce resources for students.

"There are so many places where students will be impacted. The extracurricular activities will be decreased and like I said the course offerings. So those kids that are looking for upper-level classes, they may not have the option,” said Crawford-Smick.

In a statement to WMAR-2 News, Cassilly claims HCPS is receiving $22.1 million more from state and county tax payers. He says there is also $90 million in unspent funding from prior years.

But Crawford-Smick is uncertain of those numbers.

"Some of the money that county executive is speaking of is health care money and capital projects that were set aside,” said Crawford-Smick.

Leigh Bondrole is an English teacher at Edgewood High School.

"My students are more in need than some other students in different schools, and so I’m really stressed about this,” said Bondrole.

She expressed concerns that her class size may double and that a reduced budget could eliminate elective classes for students.

"The extras are what’s going to be cut, and often times my students don't have the means and resources to make up for those cuts,” said Bondrole.

The Harford County Council will hold two hearings on May 4 and May 10 for public comment on the proposed budget.