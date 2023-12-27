BALTIMORE — The famous hubcap tree on 34th street is decades in the making.

“I got started right after graduating from MICA," says Jim Pollock.

Jim Pollock began collecting different hubcaps to create the 8-foot tree, which is displayed outside his home every year for Christmas.

Jim also shows off all the other art he has created over the years, inside his home.

But Jim says he almost cancelled the display this year.

“I wasn’t going to open up this year, because I just didn’t have the strength or the stamina. My diabetes has gotten a bit worse and so has my legs and even my finger tips, so I can’t feel my feet and I have nothing but numbness in my fingers," he says.

But Jim said he was convinced, especially since this is the 34th year of the Miracle on 34th Street.

Because of the decline in his health, two of Jim’s friends, Tarryn Pereida and Robert Lawson decided to create a GoFundMe to help him.

“It's a small, a small thing that would take care of a huge issue and save a life maybe you know,” says Robert Lawson.

They are hoping to raise $6,000.

“You know I need money to get a new steering wheel break and pedal system. Once I have that, then I'll have my mobility back," says Jim.

Jim says without the feeling in his feet, he has been afraid to drive to get even his basic needs.

“Its hard to do anything really without a car sometimes. Just getting to the store is like its just impossible," says Tarryn Pereida.

Not only has the diabetes impacted his ability to drive, Jim also can’t create art like he used to.

He says the decline in his health put him in a dark place.

“I haven’t had this energy up until this month. Before then, I had been extremely depressed and headed down the wrong path, and this has really helped me out by getting me back on the right path," says Jim Pollock.

But opening up his art display this year has motivated Jim to build up his strength and continue doing what he loves.