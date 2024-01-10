'This has been an ongoing battle my entire life': Residents react to flooding in Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Jennifer and Christopher Adkins, mother and son, came down to the harbor in Annapolis to get a glimpse of the flooding that occurred Tuesday night.

Businesses along Compromise St. have multiple sand bags barricading the doors, hoping to keep the water out. @WMAR2News pic.twitter.com/9K43nXuhTl — Ja Nai Wright (@JaNaiWrightTV) January 9, 2024

"We had just been shut in all day and since it was a high tide we figured we would walk down and see what was happening," Jennifer said.

According to the Annapolis Office of Emergency Management, water levels are expected to reach the third highest in Annapolis since the 1930's.

Jennifer said that both her and Christopher feel bad for local businesses every time it floods in the area.

"You know, it's upsetting for the business owners. I noticed as we walked by one of the owners at Market House is here, not open for business obviously, but has to be here to protect his property," Jennifer said.

Before the storm hit, the City of Annapolis handed out sandbags and placed tubed barriers near the dock, hoping to keep the water at bay. But by the evening, Compromise Street was completely flooded once again.

Christopher said this is a sight he is very familiar with.

"It's definitely unfortunate," said Christopher. " I mean I feel like my entire life I have been seeing downtown flood in different cases. The Ice Cream Factory, or I guess it's Storm Bros, there is a picture of Katrina where people are kayaking through the streets here. So this has definitely been an ongoing battle my entire life and probably before then. So I'd like to see the city definitely do something because it has to be hard on the businesses here to constantly have to shut down and deal with probably hundreds of thousands of dollars of water damage."

Jennifer says after living here for so long, she is hoping the city can put a plan in action.

"I do hope the city, I know they have a plan that they are hoping to mitigate the flooding. So it's obvious something needs to be done," said Jennifer.