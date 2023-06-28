'This agency will continue to move forward': New interim director of MONSE embraces new role

BALTIMORE — The end of the month is a few days away, and as we prepare for July, so are leaders within the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement or MONSE.

On Wednesday, Mayor Brandon Scott announced the former chief of staff for MONSE, Stefanie Mavronis, will now take the place as interim director once director Shantay Jackson steps down.

Mavronis discussed her plans to continue the mission for MONSE while serving in this interim position.

“We need to continue and double down on the progress that the office has been making, and make sure that we can keep pushing the work forward for Baltimore,” Mavronis said.

Stefanie Mavronis has served as the chief of staff for MONSE over the past year and a half. During that time, she’s helped to build the foundation of the office under Director Shantay Jackson's leadership, and in alignment with Mayor Brandon Scott's vision as part of the five-year comprehensive plan.

“I know last year with the group violence reduction strategy, we saw a 33.5% aggregate decrease in homicides and non-fatal shootings, we want to make sure we can continue that progress as we expand city wide,” Mavronis said.

She said this year, with MONSE expanding efforts in the Southwestern District and laying the ground work to expand in the Central District then eventually city wide, that’s still the mission for MONSE's work in the city.

“As a city that has public safety challenges, our work is about really making sure we can institutionalize this so that Baltimore can continue to reap the benefits for not just the present moment, but also for generations to come. We all in this agency serve the city with love and I just want people to know you don't always see the people behind the scenes, but we consider ourselves public servants. I know the people, I know the portfolio, I know the work. We want to make sure that we can continue to realize this holistic approach to public safety, this comprehensive approach that doesn't solely rely on law enforcement or prosecution. So I just want the people of Baltimore to know that we're working, and we haven't stopped working and this agency is going to continue to move forward to deliver for Baltimore,” Mavronis said.

Director Shantay Jackson’s last day is this Friday, June 30th and Stephanie Mavronis will start the interim director of MONSE position on Monday July 3rd.