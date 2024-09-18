"Third time's the charm," Jamaican restaurant returning to Baltimore City

BALTIMORE — In 2009, some students at Howard University had a problem; there were no quality food options late at night after the cafeteria closed.

“At the time there was no good options in DC besides, like the worst type of Chinese food, carry-out takeout food was greasy, they are always messing up your orders, and they really didn’t like love the students," says Kadeem Todd.

So, Denville Myrie and Kadeem Todd decided to solve that problem by cooking food in the dorm and selling plates on campus to their peers.

As the popularity of their food grew over the years, it blossomed into a full business calledJerk at Nite.

“If you start something from cooking in your dorm, there is couple of steps you have to go through before you get to a restaurant," says Denville Myrie.

So, like many food businesses, it started as a food truck; as it grew, the men opened two carry-out locations in DC.

Then in 2021 they opened their first carry-out location in Baltimore, in Poplar Grove near Edmonson Avenue, but it only lasted a year.

Myrie says they experienced a number of break-ins and damage to the building.

So, they found a new location in Pigtown.

But before they could open, the building was destroyed.

“We spent over $90,000 renovating that place, and then two days before the insurance adjuster came, it caught on fire," says Denville Myrie.

But all of those things did not stop the men from wanting to bring their Jamaican cuisine to Baltimore.

“Baltimore people are loyal, and once they like you, they are going to be on you about what you have next coming up," says Kadeem Todd.

Now they are trying once again, but this time it's a dine-in restaurant, and they're planting their feet in the city and are hoping this time lasts.

“We were convicted in our hearts that the third time is a charm; this is charm city," says Myrie.

Executive Chef Loic Sany also says this time is different.

“We're going to have food that's paired with drinks; we're going to have a beautiful Caribbean ambiance, beautiful building actual staff," says Chef Loic Sany.

Jerk At Nite is having a soft open event on Thursday, September 19th, and the restaurant will officially open in October.