Third snow day in a row for some Maryland students

LINTHICUM, Md. — The snow may have stopped falling a while ago, but icy conditions on the roads kept kids home from school again in Anne Arundel and Howard Counties.

At Lindale Middle School in Linthicum, and Centennial Elementary School in Ellicott City, the buildings were closed to students. But the hills outside welcomed them for yet another snow day.

“We don't get it every year for three days!” Naomi Brothers told WMAR-2 News excitedly before zooming down the hill outside Centennial.

And these kids know better than to waste the opportunity by spending all day inside.

“He has a three-year-old sister; this is like her first real snow,” Sarah French said of her son, Gus, as he went sledding in Linthicum. “She’s never really seen snow before, because we haven’t really gotten a good one. And the first one he saw, he was so little so he doesn’t really remember. This is his real first good snow too.

“The sleds have been in the basement for a few years,” Devon Ponds from Ellicott City said. “We moved here in 2020, and to be honest this is like the first year it’s been back to that level it was when we first moved in.”

For the parents, day one was fun. Day two was a bonus. But day three…

“At that point, I was not happy. I was ready for them to go back,” Kristin Daniels said and laughed.

“Day three was a bit of a surprise,” Ponds said. “We were all prepared to go back to normal life. But you know, it's good for the kids They only get this a couple weeks here in Maryland. So we’ll try to balance real life and embracing it.”

The parents we talked to agreed their school district made the right call.

“Yes, definitely,” Daniels said.

“For the kids that have to walk to school, the side roads are still not so nice, so no surprise,” French said.

“Yeah there's still a lot of ice out there, and I know some roads only got plowed last night,” Ponds told WMAR-2 News.

And kids like kindergartner Naomi Brothers have good reasons too.

“Because I like playing in the snow, and at school, if it was this deep, we might not be able to go in the snow because all the kids might not have the appropriate clothing.”