They say there's madness in March, how about double OT, Terps WIN again

How sweet it is.

It took double overtime, but the Maryland Terrapins women's basketball team advance to the Sweet 16 after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide 111-108.

In what was an absolute classic college basketball game

If you like your basketball dramatic—entertaining and thrilling—then this was the game for you.

This second-round matchup had it all.

From a Maryland 10-point lead to an Alabama 17-point lead late in the second half.

But the Terps relied on their grit and resiliency and fought back time and time again.

Three terps scored over 23.

Kaylene Smikle had 24.

Sarah Te-Biasu who hit big shot after big shot, scored 26.

In her last game at the Xfinity Center, Shayenne Sellers led the team with 28.

Despite 45 big points from Sarah Ashlee Barker, the Terps locked in and held for the win.

With tonight's victory, it means both the men and women will be in the Sweet 16 at the same time for the first time in program history.

"The boys win… Can't wait to put on a show."

What a way for the Terps to close out their final home game at the Xfinity Center this season.

But the job isn't done for the self-proclaimed bracket busters.

Up next they travel to Birmingham, Alabama, to take on 1 seed South Carolina.