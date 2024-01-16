HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Snow covered many parts of the state and as people clear out what came overnight, they're now getting ready for what's ahead.

In the freezing cold, Jerry Godwin was shoveling snow in front of his son's business.

"Well I’m 80 and I’m trying to stay vertical. You have to do these kinds of things to move away from your sofa and lazy boy those good easy things" said Godwin.

A few blocks over it was a similar scene, firing up the snowblower to clear the way. It's part of the winter wonderland that people woke up to in Harford County.

"So we got about three to six inches depending on what part of the county you're in," said Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly.

He said crews have been out all day, with about 100 vehicles on the road pushing snow. The big preparation is for later by spreading salt throughout the roads, something they will continue well into the night.

"Temperatures are going to drop pretty substantially we got some melting action going on now and it's going to freeze and there's going to be black ice and that's going to get very dangerous,” said Cassilly.

That's exactly what Shane Mooney was getting ready for. He's with BrightView Landscape and said it's already been quite the day.

"Right now we're treating for ice, we've been out here for about 24 hours already working. We were fixing to go home but the cool air came in and everything started icing over so we're back at it again,” said Mooney who was deicing the sidewalk.

As for Godwin, when it comes to these conditions he says the key is taking breaks and taking it slow. He said, "Don't overwork yourself, and you're ok.”

Due to the projected refreeze overnight, Harford County Public Schools are on a 2-hour delay tomorrow. With a re-evaluation that will be made at 6:30 in the morning.