'There's a ton of history here': Preservation commission looks to save buildings on Baltimore's Superblock

BALTIMORE — Tuesday, during a Commission for Historical and Architectural Preservation hearing, organizers finally learned part of the fate for a newly proposed demolition and renovation in downtown Baltimore.

It’s a project that many have tried and failed at for years. This week, in a Determination of Architectural Significance Demolition Hearing, CHAP leaders and developing partners discussed the history of the properties, and if demolishing them would destroy its significance.

Along W. Fayette Street near North Howard in downtown Baltimore, Stacy Montgomery, who’s a Historic Preservation Planner for CHAP, said developers are looking to demolish seven connected properties to start revitalizing that community.

“220 , 222, 224, and 226 W. Fayette Street, as well as 101 North Howard street, 105 North Howard street, and 107 North Howard street,” Montgomery said.

Chris Janian and Jason Williams, who are both partnered with Westside Partners, are leading this development. They argued why they believe demolishing the properties wouldn’t take away from the architectural significance.

“We see the potential that we have here, and now is the time to capitalize on it. So our project we’re building off of what Lexington Market and CFG Bank Arena has done and bring vibrancy down to the neighborhood,” Janian said.

During Tuesday’s hearing, CHAP voted to save 5 of the 7 properties they feel would disrupt the historical fabric of the neighborhood if they come down. However, developers shared how they plan to make sure to preserve the buildings which they believe contribute to the historical fabric of the neighborhood.

“We don’t take demolishing buildings lightly, but we know that due to physical constraints of these current buildings ,the state of the buildings, we are asking for you to demolish them so we can move our project forward, create density, create a lasting impact and truly tell the story of Howard in Lexington Street, “ Williams said.

“There’s a ton of historical fabric and history especially with Reads Drugstore and Brager-Gutman Building, so we are looking at not demoing those buildings and incorporating them into the larger project and creating this amazing mix-use fun development, you know that starts the Renaissance of the arts District,” Janian said.

Next, they will apply for a second demo hearing to voice their opinion again on why the additional 5 properties connected should be torn down as well, and why this will help with the overall revitalization of Baltimore city.

“From galleries, to the Hippodrome, to the Walter’s, we want to play off of that, and really revitalize this arts district into something that we know that it can be,” Janian said.