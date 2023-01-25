Couple found guilty in Annapolis woman's murder

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — After nearly six years of waiting, Megan Tilman’s father emerged from the Anne Arundel County Circuit Courthouse with some measure of justice---plea agreements from William Rice and Christina Harnish to a Second-Degree Murder charge.

“Regardless as whether its First-Degree or Second-Degree, it’s 40 years, and it’s all about time,” said Jim Tilman. “Based on his age, based on her age, I don’t think they’ll make it out of prison to be honest with you. I’m 69-years-old. I’m not going to make it 40 years.”

RELATED: More than 5 years after her murder, Megan Tilman's family gets closer to justice

For years, Tilman’s family had suspected they knew who had killed her, but detectives couldn’t prove it.

Megan had known Rice since middle school and they were engaged to be married when Harnish moved in with them in what became a love triangle.

On the day of her murder, Megan got into an argument with Rice, and Harnish attacked her with her fists, while Rice came up behind her and strangled her.

She may have already been dead by the time they used blunt objects and something sharp to inflict further damage before dumping her body in South County.

They face up to 40 years apiece behind bars when they’re sentenced in a few months.

“In any murder case when people selfishly kill someone, there just is no mercy on their soul,” Megan’s father told us, “and I just think Hell’s not good enough.”