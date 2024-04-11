Theater with "luxury amenities" moving into Churchville AMC building

CHURCHVILLE — A new theater announced it will take over the AMC building in Churchville, just days after AMC Theatres shut down the low-key Harford County location.

Flagship Premium Cinemas said it's returning to 2408 Churchville Road and will offer "luxury amenities, including state-of-the-art facilities, plush power reclining and heated seating, premium food and beverage options, and high-quality entertainment for the community’s families and businesses."

The AMC theater closed this weekend.

Flagship says it plans to open the new theater by this fall, and will have more information about a grand opening.

