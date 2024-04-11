Theater with "luxury amenities" moving into Churchville AMC building

CHURCHVILLE — A new theater announced it will take over the AMC building in Churchville, just days after AMC Theatres shut down the low-key Harford County location.
Flagship Premium Cinemas said it's returning to 2408 Churchville Road and will offer "luxury amenities, including state-of-the-art facilities, plush power reclining and heated seating, premium food and beverage options, and high-quality entertainment for the community’s families and businesses."
The AMC theater closed this weekend.
Flagship says it plans to open the new theater by this fall, and will have more information about a grand opening.
It will have plush power reclining and heated seating, as well as "premium food and beverage options."
Paul Wenger, President of Flagship Premium Cinemas, said in a press release:
Cinema is not dead! We are looking forward to not only filling a cinematic void for the community but offering a luxury and family-friendly theater experience for the area. Flagship Cinemas is bringing back the magic of the movies to this community and will provide an unforgettable entertainment destination for movie lovers of all ages. Our company opened this facility back in 2001, and we enjoyed a wonderful reputation in the area for over a decade. We’ve come full circle with our return, and we have a great surprise in store for this Churchville theater.