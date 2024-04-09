Watch Now
AMC Theatres closes Harford County location

AMC movie theater
Posted at 1:34 PM, Apr 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-09 13:34:05-04

CHURCHVILLE, Md. — AMC Theatres has closed its longtime theater on Harford County's Churchville Road - the second Harford movie theater to close within a year.

The company's website lists AMC Classic Churchville 7 as "permanently closed."

The theater is at the intersection with Campus Hills Drive. We're still waiting to hear back from AMC for more information.

Regal Cinemas closed its theater in Abingdon last year.

That leaves two movie theaters in the county, both of them Horizon Cinemas. One is in Fallston and the other in Aberdeen.

