The Wine Source in Hampden is turning into a worker cooperative

BALTIMORE — Anyone living or driving through North Baltimore's Hampden neighborhood is likely familiar with The Wine Source.

The fine wine retailer has sat on Elm Street since moving from the nearby Rotunda back in 2001.

Store owner David Wells purchased The Wine Source in 1990.

In March the 70-year-old businessman announced plans to retire and sell.

MORE: The Wine Source in Hampden goes up for sale

Major changes have taken place since.

Wells instead decided to sell to his employees, effectively turning The Wine Source into a worker cooperative.

The workers started a GoFundMe with a $100,000 goal to help launch the operation.

Together they're working with Baltimore Roundtable for Economic Democracy to accomplish their venture.

“As employees who have been deeply invested in the store’s success, this feels like a natural evolution of our commitment to the community we serve and our industry," the founding collective of worker-owners said in a statement. "By becoming co-owners, we are dedicating ourselves to a more inclusive and sustainable business model that aligns with our shared values and dedication to exceptional service."

