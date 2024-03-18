The Wine Source in Hampden goes up for sale

BALTIMORE — Anyone living or driving through the North Baltimore's Hampden neighborhood is likely familiar with The Wine Source.

The well known fine wine establishment has been located on Elm Street since moving from the Rotunda back in 2001.

Now it's going up for sale.

The business was acquired by David Wells in 1990.

Recently the 70-year-old businessman decided to retire, prompting him to sell the entire store and property.

The Wine Source currently offers a selection of premium, artisan cheeses, cured meat, fresh breads, and packaged goods, as well as a draft system for on-site tastings and off-site growlers.

“We’ve had a tremendous run, met wonderful customers I consider friends, and filled a niche with our premium selection of unique wine and food offerings, combined with a level of service that educated consumers and created an extremely strong and loyal following,” Wells explained. “I was thirty-four years old when I bought the business, and now is the right time to find a younger version of myself that is passionate about taking The Wine Source to the next generation of customers and capitalizing on the brand we have carefully and enthusiastically created.”

MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services, LLC is handling the listing. They've recently sold real estate to other businesses on The Avenue, including Catalog Coffee, Kandahar Afghan Kitchen and Urban Oyster.

The listing can be viewed here.

