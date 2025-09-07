The Week Ahead: September 8th-12th

As technology becomes more advanced, protecting children remains a top priority for lawmakers. Here's a look at your week ahead.

Tuesday brings House oversight hearings on making children healthy again. Members will hear from health and nutrition experts on how unhealthy diets negatively impact American children. They will also discuss overprescriptions of medications.

Also on Tuesday, the Senate Judiciary examines whistleblower allegations that Meta buried child safety research. The committee will hear from Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on the company's compliance with children's online privacy protection. The law governs collecting personal data from children under the age of 13. Lawmakers will also discuss Meta allegedly targeting ads to teens based on their emotional state.

On Wednesday, a Senate hearing on AI strategy examines President Trump's artificial intelligence plan to accelerate U.S. development and compete with China. Lawmakers will discuss proposed laws to support AI innovation while addressing regulatory concerns.

Thursday is a national day of service and remembrance. 24 years later, we remember the victims of the 9/11 attacks. Ceremonies and volunteer events throughout the day will honor the lives lost.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."