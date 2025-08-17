The Week Ahead Aug 18th-22th

Summer is coming to an end and the kids are getting ready to head back to school. Here's a look at your week ahead.

Wednesday, Anne Arundel County Board of Education will hear a presentation on readiness for opening of schools. The school year begins for most students on Monday, August 25th.

The report will cover enrollment, programs, staffing, transportation, and facility readiness for the new school year. The meeting will begin at noon in the boardroom of the Parham building.

You can squeeze in the last few days of summer fun as the Maryland State Fair kicks off on Thursday, and this year it features some new attractions like the Highland Cattle Show, goat yoga, and a catfish eating contest. There's also an otter-themed water show. The fair runs three weekends in a row.

And Saturday is Mayor Brandon Scott's back to school kickoff. It starts at 11 at the War Memorial Plaza and features family friendly fun, including food trucks and games. Students can get free school supplies and backpacks at the event too. It runs until 4. Baltimore City school students start on Monday, August 25th.

