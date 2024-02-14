The votes are in.. the new name for the middle school in Baltimore County is....

BALTIMORE COUNTY — They asked, and you delivered.

Back in November, Baltimore County asked you what the new name should be for their new middle school on King Avenue in Rosedale.

The votes are in and the new name of the middle school will be....

Nottingham Middle School.

The results were revealed during the Board of Education's meeting Tuesday evening.

Votes were allowed through December 2023 and the name was submitted for approval in January.