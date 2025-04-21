'The Vortex' venue connects community at Catonsville park

CATONSVILLE, Md. — A new outdoor venue in Catonsville is quickly becoming a gathering space for local music and community events, transforming previously unused land into a vibrant location for entertainment.

The Vortex, located just off Ingleside Avenue at CAA Park, offers acres of open space for concerts, graduation parties and family reunions.

The venue is the creation of the Music City Maryland Association.

"Everybody would call my house 'the vortex.' Because when you came over, you typically never left. We just kept having a good time, looking at the fire pit," recalled Joe Gardenghi, president of the organization.

That friendly atmosphere around Gardenghi's fire pit inspired the venue's name and mission. The venue features an amphitheater, picnic tables, a grill, and two beverage stations, including a Tiki Bar.

Since launching in 2024, the association has significantly developed the space, which was previously untapped land.

"Everyone seems to have embraced it. And the word's getting out, this is our second full year and we're real excited to have this thing grow a little bit more and have more people find out we're back here, and keep growing," said JD Barth, who serves as creative director and books music for the organization.

The Vortex also supports local businesses in the area with advertisements around its several thousand feet of fencing.

"It's unbelievable how far it's come in the last year. Pretty much just look around in awe," said Rick Webb, who raises money for the organization.

With warmer months approaching, the venue is preparing for larger crowds and more performances.

"It is so exciting, we just feel like this energetic buzz. We're all excited to see the bands we know come back, we're looking forward to seeing them again and seeing their music. They've all become like old friends now," said John O'Boyle.

The founders hope the community will view The Vortex as a space where people can stay awhile and create lasting memories, much like the original gatherings at Gardenghi's home which inspired the name.

