The Vibe performing at the first Friday Nights Live at Center Plaza on June 28

Black Music Month: The Vibe
Posted at 10:51 AM, Jun 28, 2024

Come out for good vibes, good food and good drinks at Friday Nights Live this summer.

This event is free to attend and is put on through the Downtown Partnership on the fourth Friday of every month through September at Center Plaza in Baltimore.

The first concert is June 28, featuring The Vibe. The band stopped by Good Morning Maryland to give a sneak peek of their performance.

There will also be free beer from Guilford Hall while supplies last, as well as local vendors. For more information on Friday Nights Live, click here.

