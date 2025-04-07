The theme has been revealed, the Baltimore Met Gala will be timeless

The 2025 theme of the Baltimore Met Gala was revealed in March. The theme, Timeless: The Evolution of Style, will showcase fashion, art, and culinary from different time periods.

"Great things are timeless, and so it's not gonna wear out," says LaRian Finney, Executive Producer of the Baltimore Met Gala.

"So if I'm gonna come with my Harlem Renaissance, if I come with something from the 60s or futuristic, it's applicable to today. So that's where our past, present, future really got its teeth, and we're very excited about what we're doing."

The planning starts long before the showcase.

VIDEO: The Baltimore Met Gala will be timeless The Baltimore Met Gala will be timeless

Within the next few months, the executive directors of the gala will reveal different elements of the event, including the models, the designers, the culinary selection, and even honorees for the night—people who have done great work in the region.

"That road to the Met Gala keeps folks engaged from May through September; uh, it creates, uh, a different collaboration with those different partners, and then we can get more people involved," Finney says.

Derrick Chase, Executive Producer of the Baltimore Met Gala, says each year the goal is to expand the reach of the Met Gala, and this year they are searching beyond Maryland for the talent that will be on display.

"This is a regional event, so we're expecting people to come from all over the region to be here, so we're talking about economic impact," says Chase.

He says this event is about more than just fashion, food, and art.

"So when the audience leaves the experience, we know without a shadow of a doubt that they are going to be more inclined to buy real estate here," Chase says.

"They are going to be more inclined to buy from local designers here. They're gonna be more inclined to go to local restaurants or regional restaurants here. They're gonna be, uh, more inclined to go and purchase art and be a part of the mass amount of art that's being collected here. Alright, we're just opening that up to a lot of people showing the magic of Baltimore."

LaRian Finney says none of this could happen on this scale if it wasn't for partnership.

"The power of collaboration. So our team, in collaboration with the Cortis company and Live Casino in collaboration with our corporate partners and collaboration with the media and the community, this is really how ecosystem is created to showcase the best in our region in our city, and uh we hope that this will be the light to show folks how to really get it done with the public-private partnership".

The two say they want to continue to shine a light on the beauty and talent in the state many may not even know exists.

Tickets for the 2025 Baltimore Met Gala are on sale now.