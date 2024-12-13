The show must go on, behind the scenes with a Project Artscape finalist

BALTIMORE — Baltimore fashion designer Abisola Oladeinde is bringing the drama with a sneak peek of her new collection.

“I create all the prints myself and all the prints have educative and empowering prints on them. They tell a story,” says Abisola Oladeinde, owner of Yelestitches.

Her aesthetic is afro-futuristic meets afro-luxury, all inspired by her roots in Nigeria. She’s one of just 3 designers selected to showcase her work at the Project Artscape Finale.

“I’m trying to speak for people in Nigeria, for people in the African diaspora, for future generations,” says Oladeinde.

Leaving behind a career in medicine with a master’s in biotechnology, she opened her first store front in Downtown Baltimore.

“When they get it they’re like only 1 out of 3 people to have the piece in the entire world. So it’s very intentional, very unique, luxury at its finest. I enjoy people coming to the store seeing pieces that they love. I enjoy people screaming when they’re like I didn’t know something like this was downtown,” says Oladeinde.

Oladeinde says its events like Project Artscape that gives local designers a much needed boost. In August, 12 Baltimore based artists were selected to show off their work for Project Artscape Fashion Weekend. The community voted on their favorite designers and now their work will hit the runway for the fashion show finale.

“We allowed the community to vote for their favorite designers. They selected 3, we have Eryn Boggs, Abisola Oladeinde and Dr. Marilyn Walker,” says Devin Shacklett, Senior Program Coordinator for Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts.

Their work will hit the runway at The Walters Arts Museum on December, 14th.

“These three designers have been working so hard on their collections. They will be walking through the sculpture court which is inspired by 17th century Italian Palazzo. They will be surrounded by marble and statues. They will be flowing through that space, it’s going to be beautiful,” says Theresa Sotto, Director of Learning and Community Engagement for The Walters Art Museum.

Shacklett says is also about being able to keep local talent, local.

“There’s so much talent here in Baltimore and a lot of people go out of town to find opportunities. I think it’s very important to provide platforms, opportunities and resources for our local artists to stay in the city,” says Shacklett.

The show must go on, but not without a few wrinkles. BOPA has had a financially turbulent year, between voting out its CEO and the city’s initial move to end its contract. However, BOPA will remain Baltimore City’s Arts Council and Artscape will return May 2025.

“The mayor’s office and BOPA are working together on the best transitional plan. Work is still continuing, we’re still working with artists. The work has not stopped,” said Shacklett.

“This has been months in the making. The work of the designers, BOPA, The Walters Arts Museum to make this happen, it just showcases how collaboration across the city can result in something incredibly phenomenal and beautiful,” says Theresa Sotto, Director of Learning and Community Engagement for The Walters Art Museum.

The team says they’re already looking ahead to next years event to share more stories like Oladeinde.

“When we come out for the design clap and there’s a loud clap and everybody appreciates what they just saw come down the runway. They accept it, they embrace it, they understand it. That’s the best part about my designs walking down the runway," says Oladeinde.

