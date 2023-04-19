'The second renaissance of Baltimore': Baltimore's Harbor Place getting reimagined

BALTIMORE — Baltimore's Inner Harbor as you know it will look completely different a few years from now.

It's because the entire harbor is getting redeveloped.

New businesses , a new lay out, and a completely new vibrancy is what’s planned for Baltimore’s Harbor Place grounds thanks to the Board of Estimates approving a new lease this week.

Reminiscing on the old days and looking forward to the future development of Baltimore’s inner Harbor area has been the topic of discussion.

Laurie Schwartz, who’s the President of the Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore said, the Board of Estimates approved a new lease for the company MCB to lead the Harbor Place redevelopment.

Now they’re seeking input from Baltimoreans concerning how they would like to see it reimagined.

“It’s going to be the second renaissance for Baltimore's Inner Harbor. In the early 80s, we saw the harbor come alive with the Harbor Place Science Center in the aquarium. It was just active all day long, every day throughout the year. The last few years has been rather quiet,” Schwartz said.

Schwartz said the Harbor Place’s long history dates back four decades and was opened under the Rouse Company.

“It really transformed the Inner Harbor and led to Baltimore getting on the international map which transitioned from a working industrial waste waterfront to a recreational and tourist base waterfront,” Schwartz said.

Over the years many of the businesses declined and the pandemic somewhat exacerbated that causing most establishments to close their doors and leaving the Inner Harbor less lively.

Now many of the people and entrepreneurs alike in the area like David Fontana are thinking ahead concerning what they would like to see created in the new plans.

“I remember when the mayor William Donald Schaefer really developed all of this and it was the most amazing place to come and visit because of all the shops and restaurants. Some cool bars, restaurants, nice retail stores, that kind of stuff. It would be nice to see the promenade filled with people once again and just like the old days,” Schwartz said.

“The community engagement portion will kick off this summer and is likely to go on for about six months as I understand,” Schwartz said.

The portion where people in the community can give their input on what they would like to see developed in the inner harbor will start this summer, to learn more on how you can give your opinion click here.