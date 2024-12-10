The massive fire at Camp Small is out, how it happened is now the question

BALTIMORE — It took several days, but a massive fire at Camp Small in Woodberry appears to be fully out.

Flames broke out Thursday evening at the wood waste collection yard in North Baltimore.

Driven by wind, the fire went on for days but crews were able to keep it contained without injuring anyone or damaging infrastructure.

The fire had a significant impact on I-83 Friday, with traffic closed off between Northern Parkway and Druid Park Lake Drive.

Area light rail service and portions of Cold Spring Lane shutdown as well, while firefighters worked to stop the spread.

Air quality and smoke concerns prompted the Maryland Zoo to close Friday and nearby Medfield Elementary to dismiss early.

Fire Watch operations were in effect over the weekend, to ensure there was no further risk to the public.

Now investigators are moving on to determine the fire's cause and origin.