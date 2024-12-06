Watch Now
BCFD fighting large fire in Woodberry

WMAR
UPDATE— 10pm:

Baltimore City Fire Chief James Wallace says crews will be on the scene of the fire all night.

He says this fire is particularly challenging because it's wind driven.

There's still no cause on record of the fire.

Wallace went on to say this is the largest fire he's ever seen during his tenure as Chief.

Authorities say the Baltimore Unified Command will address any outstanding problems resulting from the fire.

Wallace said there is no need to evacuate surrounding neighborhoods.

UPDATE:

All lanes at I-83 southbound at exit 9A West Cold Spring are closed.

Original Article:

There is a large active brush fire in the Woodberry area. Baltimore firefighters are on the scene working to contain it.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. No injuries reported at this time.

Light rail service has been suspended between Falls Road and North Avenue.

Three lanes are closed I-83 South at the 9A exit of West Cold Spring Lane.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.

