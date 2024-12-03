PIKESVILLE, Md. — The Macks Jewish Connection Network held their annual casserole challenge for Giving Tuesday.

This is where people donate casserole dishes.

Members and volunteers with the organization were stationed at five locations throughout the region.

They collected the dishes, so they can be given to people who are food insecure.

People came by bright and early to donate to their casseroles.

Some even wrote words of encouragement on the dishes.

"It's been a really fun day. People love to be a part of something that is bigger than themselves and feel like they are a part of helping people in need, and its been really fun to have all these meals coming together in one place," said Addie Lewis Klein, the Executive Director of the Jewish Connection Network.

75 of the dishes will be donated to children at an elementary school in Cherry Hill.

The rest of them will be given to nonprofits in Baltimore.