The Loyola School cuts the ribbon on its new building in Mt. Vernon

BALTIMORE — Students at the Loyola School have more room to learn and play.

Leaders with the school and the Jesuit community blessed and cut the ribbon Wednesday on the new, $10 million building on Calvert Street in Mt. Vernon.

It sits across the street from St. Ignatius Church, where the students and staff were taking up every available square inch for their classrooms. The school converted five rowhomes into the new building.

WATCH: Jesuit leaders cut the ribbon on the new building of the Loyola School in Mt. Vernon

The Loyola School blesses and cuts the ribbon on its new building in Mt. Vernon

The Loyola School opened in 2017 with 18, two-year-olds. Each year it has added a grade level and will now go up to fourth grade.

James Fiore, the school's president, told WMAR-2 News that with the new building, they will be able to accommodate more students, up to 140 children.

RELATED: The Loyola School in Baltimore to expand to a new building

Parents pay a minimal monthly fee and the rest of their child's tuition is covered by grants and donations. The parents also asked to volunteer 10 hours a semester, participate in workshops and commit to the Loyola School for eight years.

The school was founded by Father William Watters, who also started the all-boys St. Ignatius Loyola Academy and the co-ed Cristo Rey Jesuit High School.