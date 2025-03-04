BEL AIR, Md. — On Tuesday, The John Carroll School held their annual Holocaust Remembrance Day.

The students got to hear firsthand from survivors and learn more about what happened during World War II.

They heard from Marsha Tishler, who was only a little girl during the Holocaust.

"Well, my parents lost 33 members of their family, immediate family. My mother was devastated, crying quite often in my memory," said Tishler, a Holocaust survivor.

Tishler shared her story of survival.

The John Carroll School holds their annual Holocaust Remembrance Day event The John Carroll School holds their annual Holocaust Remembrance Day event

She wanted to share with the students the importance of being kind.

"I want to tell them that love is stronger and better than hating, that there are good people and there are bad people," said Tishler.

After the students heard from Tishler, they broke up into small groups for further discussion.

One of the other speakers was Charles Heller.

He and his parents survived, but he lost 25 members of his family.

His goal is to make sure the students know the true horror of what happened.

"Each time I do this, I just hope that they see what cruelty took place and such things should not happen again," said Heller, a Holocaust survivor.

A couple students from The John Carroll School say they were truly impacted hearing from the speakers.

"It's really important to reflect on what terrible things happened in the past, and it's an awesome learning moment from our seniors," said Casey Carpenter, a senior at The John Carroll School.

"I learned about the immense traumas that they faced and the bravery that so many of the survivors, and even their children and grandchildren have and the things they face and overcame," said Alyssa Hughes, a senior at the The John Carroll School.