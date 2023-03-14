The Greatest Show on Earth is returning to Baltimore after five-year hiatus

BALTIMORE — For the first time in five years, the 'Greatest Show on Earth' is returning to Baltimore.

The Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circus will be at CFG Arena Friday November 24-26 with two shows on each day.

Friday's first show will begin at 1 p.m. with a 5 p.m. show to follow. Shows on Saturday and Sunday begin at noon and 4 p.m.

Members of the circus’s email list received exclusive presale codes to use for tickets beginning March 13. Tickets for the general public go on sale next Tuesday at 10 am.

Although the circus itself is returning, it will still be leaving behind its animal performers. Instead, the circus has been teasing many other new things to look forward to including new performances, stunts and even comedy.

Back in 2017, the circus announced they were packing up their tent for good after more than 100 years of performing due to financial reasons. Around the same time, they announced the removal of animals from their shows after receiving backlash from animal activists and its audience members.