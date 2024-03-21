The Franciscan Center teams up with B&O Railroad Museum to open the B&O Cafe

BALTIMORE — All aboard! There's a new place to eat at the B&O Railroad Museum.

The museum is partnering with the Franciscan Center to open the B&O Cafe, a social enterprise for the Franciscan Center.

The cafe will be operated and managed by graduates of the center's Dignity Plates Culinary Training Academy. All of the sales from the cafe will go into funding the training program.

The menu includes healthy meal options of salads, soups, sandwiches and burgers as well as a kid's menu. Snacks and desserts are also available.

The B&O Cafe will be open Sunday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.