The first Juneteenth pop-up event at Lexington Market

BALTIMORE — Dancing, music, and vendors galore. It's the first Juneteenth pop-up event at the Lexington Market.

“Shout out to Ms. Opal Lee. Opal Lee is the grandmother of Juneteenth. She sacrificed many walks from Tulsa all the way to D.C. to the capital just to fight for this day of freedom,” said Tia Hamilton, the organizer of the event.

Recognized by many as the end of slavery in the U.S., also known as Freedom Day. This is the first year of the event at the indoor market. Hamilton said it's a day to highlight Black-owned businesses.

"I organized it so Black-owned businesses can win. I want them to win today and I want them to win every day, but I want them to win today. I want them to make some money," said Hamilton.

From books, clothes, and bling. There's a little something for everyone as 25 vendors filled the room radiating positivity.

"I was almost in tears watching the dancers just now because the energy is just, it's just a good energy," said Tia Walker, the owner of Specialty Treasures.

Walker said it's a day of true celebration, "Love, freedom, all of that together, inclusivity, all of that together just means a lot."

If you need a moment of relaxation. Kayani Turner, who owns Kfit Wholebody Wellness Center, said "It really helps people relax. You can really see their release on the table," when she talks about her spot set up for personal stretches.

"I wanted to do some stretching for our people because we hold a lot of tension. Our ancestors held a lot of tension in their bodies as well. We get to release that in a way that's pretty powerful," said Turner.

She said it's the gathering of people she enjoys the most.

"To be able to see the amount of Black folk out here really showing their craft and the artists and vendors. I feel honored to be in this space truly,” said Turner.

Organizer Hamilton said she's already looking forward to it next year.