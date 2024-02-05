The first ever mammoth fossil displayed in Maryland

BALTIMORE — Fossils of many creatures were on display at the exhibit from moose heads and deer, to bald eagles and beavers, but the display everyone came to see, the partial skeleton of a real Woolly Mammoth.

“I have not seen mammoth bones before and the exhibit is really cool," says Alton Becker

The parts of the fossilized skeleton were collected in Alaska over a number of years by an archeologist by the name of Dr. Charles breeze and it is the first to ever be displayed in the state of Maryland.

“Coming to see this exhibit is a huge opportunity to understand what our state was like before we were even here. Woolly Mammoths walked on the same ground that we walk on everyday and its not something a lot of us think about a lot so we really want to bring that awareness that we are apart of a huge natural heritage here in Maryland and this is only a small moment in it," says Marisa Canino.

The event also had many fun activities for the whole family from a historical video about Woolly Mammoths to arts and crafts where kids got to make their own mammoth.

“Its really fun to learn about the history of all the animals.” says Gemma.

Another special part of the exhibit, the mammoth mural painted by Brittany Rodger.

“I’ve been fantasizing about doing an exhibit mural since I was 17," says Rodger.

She says when she was asked to paint this mural she took advantage of the opportunity

“I spent 87 hours on the mural and that included sketches and research, I did a lot of practice," she says.

Her mural gives a clear picture of what life was like for the mammoths 10 thousand years ago.

The National Society of Maryland encourages everyone to visit the exhibit because it and the mammoth won’t be in Maryland for long.

“We’ll have this exhibit for about a year and its going to evolve as we have it and so overtime different pieces will be added different types of artifacts will come in so people will get to learn with us as we add new components," says Marisa Canino.

The society is also working to get the full skeleton of the mammoth to Maryland, they have a GoFundMeset up for people to donate and help them reach that goal.