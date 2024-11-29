The Dons hold on for the narrow victory over the Cardinals for the second consecutive Turkey Bowl

TOWSON, M.d — The Turkey Bowl is one of the oldest high school football traditions, and the 104th edition was another classic.

The game went down to the wire with Loyola beating Calvert Hall for the second straight year, 17 to 14.

It was a game where all three phases made an impact.

Both offenses made big plays, the defenses came through with key turnovers, and both special teams units had blocked field goals and punts.

Despite the gloomy weather, the atmosphere lived up to the hype. Both the Calvert Hall and Loyola faithful showed up cheering on their respective schools for Thanksgiving Day football.

Earlier in the week, when the Dons head coach Blake Henry spoke with WMAR-2 News, he said he wanted to get off to a fast start, which is what they did.

Quarterback Brad Seiss connected on a long bomb to sophomore Logan Furst to go up 7-0.

They weren't done there. Seiss would later connect with junior Jesse Legree, fitting the ball in a tight spot for the 14-0 advantage at halftime.

The Cardinals had some trouble moving the rock in the first half but got a break in the third quarter thanks to a blocked punt.

Their special teams unit put them in great field position, leading to an Oliver Noll quarterback sneak to get the Cardinals back into it down 14-7.

After a John Asuquo rushing touchdown knots the game up at 14, the Dons would hit a field goal, giving them the 17-14 lead.

Late in the fourth, the Cardinals look to make something happen, and Noll is picked off by Brady Murn for the interception.

“I knew they were throwing it because of the situation. We were in a cover 4 coverage. I saw the post open up, and I saw the ball in the air. It felt like it was in the air for a year. I’m just happy we came down with it, and I love this team," says Murn.

"We got a heavy senior group. Especially the d-line and linebackers, and they just tackled. They gang tackled and controlled the game and have us in great field position in the second half," says Henry.