'The clowns are coming': Vandals repeatedly target Canton game store

BALTIMORE — Dan Hoffman shuffles through the police reports he's had to file this week.

For the past several nights, a group of vandals has left the owner of Canton Games some sort of "gift," shown here in surveillance footage.

"It was a tortilla which I have to assume was soaked in pee, a bunch of lemons, and like random fish parts, and pancake batter," Hoffman said.

It all started last Thursday.

"Somebody left some food at the doorstep with just some really nasty, racist messages. I was gonna chalk it up to just random Baltimore weirdness. It was all signed 'the clowns are coming,'" Hoffman said.

Like he said, he didn't think much of it.

Then the phone calls started coming.

"The guy just goes - 'the clowns are coming' and then hangs up the phone,'" Hoffman explained.

It gets weirder.

One of his employees went outside to find a tin left at the door, with a message that read "Care package" along with a racial slur.

"The police came, decided this is a mysterious package left by some unhinged individual - they called the bomb squad, they blew it up. This is the only thing that's funny about this story. He called up the next day to brag that it was a box of diarrhea, but the bomb squad blew it up which means it was literally explosive diarrhea," Hoffman said.

Canton Games has surveillance cameras, but the vandals are finding ways to keep their faces out of the shot.

Hoffman has tried blocking the phone numbers the vandals call from, but they're using the same technology spam callers use.

The caller sometimes identifies employees by name, and describes what they're wearing.

Hoffman is worried about escalation, what will these guys do next?

"I'm getting like two hours sleep a night," Hoffman said.

"I don't officially endorse vigilantism, but Batman always gets a discount here," Hoffman added.

