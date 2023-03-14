The Child Victims Act of 2023 advances in the Senate

A bill that would get rid of the statute of limitations for child sexual abuse advanced in the state Senate on Tuesday.

Several floor amendments were proposed on SB686, but all were rejected after debate.

This bill comes as a report concerning the Archdiocese of Baltimore is expected to be unsealed in the coming days or weeks.

In committee, Senators heard hours of testimony from survivors of abuse.

They voted on a favorable report on the bill, 10-1, with only Sen. Chris West having voted against, saying he believed the bill to be unconstitutional.

The bill next will be voted on by the Senate for a third and final reading, which could be as early as Wednesday.