The Camden Franks are back to hit the bases

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles are preparing for the beginning of the season, and the players aren't the only ones training and practicing.

This year, the Camden Franks will also be in the action for the entire regular season for the first time.

Last season, they made their field debut after decades of only being on the screens.

"So we have been doing that for a couple of decades, and in November 2023, our marketing team, we got together and decided, hey, what is we look at doing this live?" said Mark Fine, chief marketing officer of the Orioles.

The three Camden Franks, Ketchup, Mustard, and Relish, went head-to-head racing around the bases as thousands of fans cheered on their favorite.

Relish beat the boys last year and is the current champion.

"There's a lot at stake this year as she goes into the season; she's a confident personality for sure," Fine said.

Fine added the live element is just another way for the team to keep the energy high and fans entertained during home games.

"My hope is that you're gonna have a smile on your face. We're here to make it an incredible experience for everybody, no matter what happens on the field," said Fine.

Over the weekend, the Orioles had the final tryouts for the top 15 applicants to be the Camden Frank mascots during the 2025 season.

Fine said tryouts were not easy; each person had to race and do physical activities with 15-pound weights, mimicking the weight of the costume.

"That takes a lot of stamina, both mentally and physically, so that's what we really looked for when we saw tryouts. Somebody who had both athletic ability, along with having those great characteristics of just wanting to make people smile and be energetic and having a great time," Fine said.

You can catch the Camden Franks' first race at the home opener for the Orioles against the Boston Red Sox on March 31.

