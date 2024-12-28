The Budweiser Clydesdales take the streets of Annapolis ahead of the Go Bowling Military Bowl

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — There were crowds, crowds, crowds, as far as the eye can see, as well as the holiday cheer, and Clydesdales.

"They're a Maryland thing," one man said.

Specifically, the Budweiser Clydesdales.

"They're like twice my size," one child said.

And they're here, getting the crowd hyped for Saturday's game between North Carolina State and East Carolina at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

You're not going to just see horses parading through the streets, you'll also get to see country music artist Jimmy Charles as he performs for fans and members of the armed forces.

"The military means so much to me. We have to salute the heroes. Their sacrifices and their family's sacrifices mean the world. So, for me to be able to do what I love and honor them at the same time is just beautiful. Plus, it's a huge bowl game," Charles said.

You can catch the Clydesdales again before tomorrow's game at 2:00 pm as they march along West Street and Church Circle.

Charles will sing at the tailgate party from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm.