The Black Running Organization hosts annual 'BRO Day' to celebrate Black runners

BALTIMORE — A day to celebrate Black runners is happening this weekend and it’s is shedding light on an organization created to unite Black communities around the world.

BRO Day started during the pandemic and has grown to a worldwide collective spreading light and positivity in Black communities across the globe.

Isa Olufemi is the creator of the Black Running Organization (BRO). He said since 2020 it’s been a celebration for Black runners.

“I mean movement is medicine. I would imagine that if you are living that sedentary lifestyle, and just not exercising, things can be hard for you right now, not just physically, emotionally, socially,” Olufemi said.

Each year hundreds of people gathered for BRO Day to unite in solidarity while running together in Baltimore and across the globe. The founder said the event serves as a way for people to network and fellowship while practicing physical activity, serving as a demonstration of unity and racial solidarity.

“I think that we should celebrate all of our victories, regardless of how small or how big they are. Black people need more reasons to celebrate. So Black Running Organization Day is a day for Black runners to celebrate. And, even if you're not a runner, Bro Day is the day where you should become one,” Olufemi said.

Although it’s called BRO Day the run is not just meant for men, but instead invites entire families in the Black community to join.

“It's easy to run by yourself, getting your folks together, organizing your people is the challenge,” Olufemi said.

It’s a challenge BRO leaders are encouraging Black Baltimore to accept. This year is a two mile unity run down Eastern Avenue.

Olufemi said this collective also serves as a way to shine light on the good in the city.

“There are intellectual heavyweights, here in Baltimore, there are creators, there are artists here in Baltimore, and our children are brilliant” Olufemi said.

And organizers are encouraging peace to the runners who they want to grow along with them.

“Running is for us. It's a fast track to knowledge of self. So we invite the whole Black community to come celebrate the Black Running Organization, they hope to see you there,” Olufemi said.

BRO Day is happening from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday starting at M&T Bank parking lot along Eastern Avenue and South Broadway.