Terrell Suggs avoids jail time after brandishing gun at Arizona Starbucks

BALTIMORE — Retired Ravens legend Terrell Suggs remains free after pleading guilty to disorderly conduct charge in Arizona.

The multi-time Pro Bowl linebacker on Tuesday was sentenced to probation for a March 2024 incident that took place outside a Starbucks drive-thru.

According to police documents reviewed by Scripps News, Suggs and another driver were involved in a minor vehicle collision that sparked a verbal altercation.

Police said the victim’s vehicle was equipped with a camera that captured the entire dispute.

During the encounter, Suggs was accused of brandishing a gun and threatening to kill the other driver.

RELATED: Retired Ravens legend Terrell Suggs arrested in Arizona

The 2023 Ring of Honor Inductee ended up agreeing to a plea deal avoiding prison time.

It marked the third time since 2003, the former first round pick was charged criminally.

A jury acquitted Suggs of assault in 2003, and he was accused of leaving the scene of a crash and driving on a suspended license in 2016.

